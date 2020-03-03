Methamphetamine and cash have been seized after multiple homes were raided in a sting targeting drug suppliers in Tongatapu.

Police arrested three men and one woman with methamphetamine from three different locations in Tongatapu.

Police seized 21.54 grams of methamphetamine, over TOP$6,000 pa’anga cash and drug utensils during these arrests.

All four accused have been charged accordingly and to appear in court at a later date.

A/Deputy Commissioner Vailea said that these arrests show that those who are seeking to profit from the harm these drugs cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community.”

A/DC Vailea also wants to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of staff who were involved in the seizures, and their commitment to intercepting the supply of these harmful drugs, keeping our communities safe and protected.

He urges anyone who has information on drug dealing in our communities to contact police on 22782.