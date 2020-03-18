Faulty lights on runway force Tonga bound plane to divert to Fiji

The Virgin Australia direct flight from Sydney to Tonga was diverted before it arrived in Fua’amotu tonight because of an alleged problem with the runway lights.

The flight VA95 was scheduled to depart Sydney on Wednesday 18 at 6.45pm and was expected to arrive in Tonga at 1.25am this morning Thursday 19.

A reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that for safety reasons and to prevent concerns about fuel the plane was diverted to Fiji.

An update on the Airline’s website at 2am (Aus time) this morning showed the flight VA95’s status was redirected.

It said the flight was rescheduled to depart Nadi, Fiji at 4.25 and will arrive in Tongatapu at 6.25.

Authorities were contacted for comment.