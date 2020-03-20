Coronavirus: Tonga declares State of Emergency, shuts borders to all but citizens and residents

Tapui ha taha 'ikai ko ha Tonga ke tū'uta ki Tonga pea kuo fakahā 'e he 'Eiki Palēmia’ 'a hono kamata ngāue'aki 'e Tonga 'a e Lao Ki he Ngaahi Me'a Fakatu'upakee'. Tapui e fakataha’anga ‘i he feitu’u fakapule’anga ‘oku a’u e tokolahi ki he toko 20 pea toko 40 ‘o ka ko ha fakataha’anga ‘oku fai ‘i tu’a. Kau ki he tapui ko eni a e koniseti, putu mali, fai’aho sipoti, tapuni e ngaahi paa’, fale hulohula mo e fai’anga faikava. Ngaue’aki kau polisi foki mo e sotia’ kia kinautolu ‘e ‘ikai ke nau talangofua ki he fakataputapui.

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa said today the kingdom is now in a state of emergency, effective at 8.30pm this evening until 17 April 2020.

He said the declaration was subject to further review.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said Tonga has closed its borders to everyone but citizens and residents in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The government banned indoor gatherings of more than 20 and outdoor gatherings of more than 40 people.

Weddings, funerals, concerts, kava clubs, nightclubs and sports are also banned.

The measures did not apply to churches and schools.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa made the announcement during a news conference this afternoon.

He said all travelers from overseas will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine except doctors, nurses and other health care workers who will arrive in Tonga to help the situation.

He said there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tonga.

The state of emergency means many closures and restrictions are now required to be followed by law.

“It is clear that this is a public emergency in Tonga. I’m therefore satisfied that COVID-19 is a public health emergency and is imminent and will threaten and endanger lives of people in Tonga,” the Prime Minister said.

“Therefore this requires a significant and coordinated response.

“The powers under sections 30 and 37 of the Act shall be invoked to prevent and minimize illness and loss of human life.

I therefore issue this declaration of a State of Emergency to be applied all over the land and sea areas of Tonga commencing from 20hrs of 20 March until 17 April 2020, unless further review.”