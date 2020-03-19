Coronavirus livestream: Ministry of Health update

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving the Ministry of Health’s latest update on the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Watch the latest media conference, due to start at 1pm, live here:

As Covid-19 spreads around the world, it can be daunting keeping up with the information. For RNZ, our responsibility is to give you verified, up to the minute, trustworthy information to help you make decisions about your lives and your health. We’ll also be asking questions of officials and decision makers about how they’re responding to the virus. Our aim is to keep you informed.

Dr Bloomfield today told Morning Report today the Health Ministry was setting up a centre to focus on tracing the close contacts of those who had been infected.

He said he had no doubt New Zealand would see more cases arriving from overseas, and hundreds of contacts were being sought.

Yesterday, he revealed eight more people had been confirmed to have Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand to 20.

All the new cases were linked to travel from overseas, and as yet there has been no community transmission detected in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said further restrictions on gatherings were expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.

