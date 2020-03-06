Coronavirus: Fourth case confirmed in New Zealand

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in New Zealand.

The positive result is for a New Zealand citizen in his 30s, the partner of the second case announced earlier this week, the ministry said.

The Auckland couple had recently arrived back in the country from northern Italy.

The ministry said contact tracing is underway and close contacts are already in self-isolation.

Yesterday Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the third confirmed case, of an Auckland man in his 40s, was one of family transmission because the man himself had not travelled to a country with coronavirus.

Officials say the man probably caught the virus from an older relative returning from Iran on 23 February.

The man’s partner is now sick and being tested, and three other family members have also been ill. They have recovered and are in isolation.