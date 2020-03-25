Coronavirus forces Parliament closing to restrict media and no guests invited

Tonga’s Legislative Assembly is expected to close this morning.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and for precautionary measures, no guests are invited including most media, a statement said.

The soft closing will be broadcast live on Radio AM station and other commercial FM stations, it said.

A live stream feed on YouTube will be provided. Press Release will be circulated and video footage will be made available upon request.

The Parliament was scheduled to sit in February but it has been adjourned until May after a request from Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, was approved by the Speaker Lord Fakafanua.

The prime minister said his government needed time to complete unfinished business and new initiatives, including the preparation of the 2020/2021 Budget and a number of new Bills.

For this morning’s ceremony, the Legislative Assembly Office said it “wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”