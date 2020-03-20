Coronavirus: 14 new cases in New Zealand

Fourteen more people in New Zealand have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of NZ cases to 53 in the last 24 hours.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the 14 new cases were spread across Wellington, Taranaki, Auckland, Waikato, Manawatu, Taupo and Nelson.

There were further four probable cases.



The media conference is due to start shortly – watch live here:

This livestream is republished by the Kaniva Tonga News with permission under its partnerships with RNZ.