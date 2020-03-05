Acclaimed Tongan documentary about family differences to be shown in United States

Tongan documentary For My Father’s Kingdom will be screened in the United States.

The film, which has already been screened at the Berlin and Auckland international films festivals, is being toured through the United States with support from the Pacific Cooperation Foundation.

The film has been described as ”an intimate, clear-eyed documentary centred on the faith, love and fatherhood of Saia Mafile’o, and his four children.”

In the film Mafile’o remains dedicated to his island culture and gives everything he can to his church, something which has caused deep divisions in this family

The Auckland Film Festival said last year: “In trying to understand her father, director Vea Mafile’o and Jeremiah Tauamiti capture a moving story about generational difference, resilience and unconditional love.”

Last November the film was screened to US-based Tongan Methodist Ministers and community leaders who believed the film would provide an opportunity to bring different generations of the Tongan diaspora together.

The ministers were former classmates of Saia.

Vea Mafile’o said although the film examined her father’s unwavering love for Tonga, the documentary was a universal story that all viewers could identify with.

“This movie really shows the different issues that a lot of our Pacific people face, be it cultural identity, generational disconnection, sacrifice, faith, family and the challenges we face as the diaspora and the children of the diaspora,” she said.

“The film doesn’t have all the answers, but it provides a space and gives permission for hard tricky things to be talked about. It covers a number of themes but our main take away would be that communication is key, take down the barriers, make real connections, young and old but always come from a place of love.”

Film makers

PCF CEO Don Mann said he hoped For My Father’s Kingdom would encourage a generation of Pacific filmmakers to produce their own stories.

“Advances in technology enables those in the creative sector to think globally,” Mann said.

“As natural story tellers, there is a real opportunity for Pacific filmmakers to have a meaningful place in the global creative sector.”

For My Father’s Kingdom was funded by the New Zealand Film Commission and is distributed by Rialto Distribution.

The main points

Tongan documentary For My Father’s Kingdom will be screened in the United States.

The film, which has already been screened at the Berlin and Auckland international films festivals, is being toured through the United States with support from the Pacific Cooperation Foundation.

For more information

For My Father’s Kingdom Facebook page

For My Father's Kingdom Official Trailer 🇱🇷🚨Update: We are coming to the USA! Saia his son Robert & daughter Vea will be screeing in San Francisco, Utah, L.A, Los Vegas, Rino, Arizona, Texas & Hawaii 🚨Stay tuned for updates!! Ofa atuWe are so excited to finally launch the trailer for our film – FOR MY FATHERS KINGDOM! 🇹🇴This is an authentic Tongan🇹🇴 and Pacific story honouring the legacy and sacrifice of our parents. Help us spread the word far and wide by tagging your siblings cousins, Kainga, and village! 🙌🇫🇯🇳🇺🇼🇸🇨🇰🇹🇻🇵🇬🇸🇧🇰🇮🇳🇿🇺🇸🇭🇲🇹🇴#ForMyFathersKingdom #fmfk #TonganFilm #pacificwomenfilmmakers #pacificfilm #Tonganpride #pacificpride #secondgenerationislanders #loveourelders #polynesian #micronesians Posted by For My Father's Kingdom on Thursday, June 20, 2019

New Zealand International Film Festival