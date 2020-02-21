The Tongan government is still working on preparing a quarantine space for people affected by the corona virus.

No cases have been reported in the kingdom so far.

The Ministry of Health said it was working with the World Health Organisation on making sure the best preventative measures were in place while preparing for the worst case.

WHO is providing protective equipment including masks, gowns, gloves, hand washing aids, to protect both health workers and the population from the possible spread of the virus.

The WHO continued to describe the regional and global threat level as high.

Last week the Tongan government turned away three cruise ships and a German super yacht.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Internal affairs met with the parents of athletes being evacuated from Tonga.

About 50 students and officials have been flown to London and are reported to be in good health.

Four Tongan are quarantined in New Zealand.

When the virus broke out in Wuhan, more than 100 Tongans were in China. This included Tongan students, the Tonga Ambassador’s office, Tongan athletes and Tongan visitors.

The main points