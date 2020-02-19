Around 400 boxes of rotting chicken have been destroyed in Vava’u after authorities inspected a refrigerated container at a Chinese shop in Neiafu today.

Neiafu Town Officer, Vāvā Lapota, said inspectors from MAFF have found the chicken to be unfit for consumption and were destroyed.

Lapota said the inspection came after complaints from customers.

He said they believed the owner of the container intermittently turned off the electricity in an attempt to save power but since the container was 40 ft long this could not help kept the meat frozen from time to time.

Bags of expired flours and rotting salted beefs were previously found at the store, Lapota told Kaniva News.