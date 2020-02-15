Rev Dr ‘Ilomaisini Lea of the United Church of Tonga in New Zealand has died.

His death has been reported this afternoon.

Tagata Pasifika reporter John Pulu said on Facebook he “was fortunate enough to work with the nicest and hardworking Reverend Dr ‘Ilomaisini Lea at radio 531 PI a few years ago.”

“Every Sunday morning we have the radio on at home and ‘Ilomaisini is doing his sermon. He was the president of the United Church of Tonga and always made time to attend community meetings.

I rang his home on Tuesday to chat with him about a story I was working on and never realised that will be the last time I’ll hear from him 😢 our thoughts are with the Lea family during this sad time.”