A woman’s death in a home in Sopu has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging, local media reported.

‘Analupe Paletu’a, 24, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Her body was found in a kitchen “peito” while her family were away at church on January 28, the Talaki Online reported.

A post-mortem on January 30, confirmed her cause of death.

She was enrolled with the Tonga Institute of Higher Educations.