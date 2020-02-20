Tonga’s new dialysis facility is set to temporarily opened at Vaiola hospital, according to sources who are involved with the project.

They said if things go according to plan the services are expected to open to the public in April.

The new dialysis centre was planned to be built at His Majesty’s Tufumāhina estate.

It is understood works to register the land were still in process.

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has announced the dialysis facility was one of his government’s priorities.

As Kaniva previously reported in May last year, a private company in Salt Lake City was partnering with Tonga’s Ministry Of Health for the project.

The facility would be established “at no cost to the government.”

There is no dialysis available in Tonga which means those with end stage kidney disease have to travel overseas for costly dialysis or a kidney transplant.