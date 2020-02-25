A Tongan woman in Redwood City, US has been jailed for five years probation and 364 days in county jail after siphoning US$107,108 out of the bank account of her elderly client.

She was also ordered to pay US$107,000 restitution to her victim.

Nina Guttenbeil, 51, was sentenced Thursday after the court was told the thefts she committed using the ATM card of the 98-year-old San Carlos victim, began in 2015, San Mateo Daily Journal reported.

Guttenbeil was working for the 98-year-old elderly woman as a caretaker after the victim received a recommendation from a local church to hire her, The Journal reported.

Prosecutors charged Guttenbeil with felony theft from an elder by a caretaker, and felony identity theft.

The victim’s daughters discovered the thefts after they began looking into their mother’s finances earlier last year, authorities said.

According to the district attorney’s office, Guttenbeil admitted to the thefts when the women confronted her.