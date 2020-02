A huge blaze has destroyed a church belonged to the Free Church of Tonga in Gisborne, New Zealand.

The fire at Rutene Road was reported at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The fire destroyed the building, a tree next to it, and smoke could be seen and smelt throughout the city.

The Tongan church had used the old original Presbyterian church for the past 10 years.

No reports of injuries.

The Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene before the fire was contained.