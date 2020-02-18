Tonga’s Parliament will now not sit until May, the Speaker said in a statement today.

It said the Legislative Assembly was scheduled to sit yesterday, February 17.

The Lord Speaker made the decision after submitting a request by the Prime Minister to adjourn the House to the the Legislative Assembly’s Business Standing Committee.

“In his letter, the Prime Minister stated his government need time to complete some unfinished business and they are currently working on new initiatives, including the preparation of the 2020/2021 Budget and new Bills to be tabled in the House,” it said.

It is a normal practice for the Prime Minister of the day to seek the Speaker’s approval of Parliament to convene or adjourn.