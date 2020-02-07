Sione Filipe Jr and his co-defendant Siua Sekona have pleaded not guilty at Nuku’alofa Supreme Court yesterday.

Filipe, 34, was charged after Quarantine Officers at Fua’amotu International Airport intercepted 242.22 grams of cannabis seeds.

The son-in-law of Princess Pilolevu had been charged with unlawful importation of illicit drugs, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, possession of firearms and ammunition without a license and making a false declaration on arrival card.

Sekona has been also charged along with him in charges relating to the seizure of 242 grams of cannabis seeds brought into Tonga, at Fua’amotu International Airport in March 2019.

Sekona, who lived in the United States was arrested while visiting Tonga and released on bail.

The trial was postponed until February 26.