Police have arrested seven people in Vainī and seized 37.44 grams of methamphetamine, 201.67 grams of cannabis and over TOP$3,000 cash.

The seven arrested includes five men between the ages of 28 to 45 and two women aged 18 and 20.

All of the accused are from Vaini and they were remanded in custody while investigation continues.

A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said that these arrests showed that those who were seeking to profit from the harm these drugs could cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community,” Vailea said.

“A/DC Vailea has acknowledged the hard work and dedication of staff who were involved in the seizures, and their commitment to intercepting the supply of these harmful drugs, keeping our communities safe and protected.”

He urged anyone who has information on drug dealing in our communities to contact Police on 22784.