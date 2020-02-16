A Real Tonga flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Fua’amotu domestic airport on Friday.

The aircraft was travelling from Tongatapu to Vava’u when it allegedly developed a mechanical issue.

Noise had been heard coming from the aircraft shortly after it took off, a source at the airport who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Kaniva News.

He claimed the aircraft flew around near the air traffic control tower to see if the radar could tell what the problem was.

The aircraft finally landed without further incident and taxied to the terminal.

The source said emergency services at the airport were put on standby.

Real Tonga did not respond to our request for comment.