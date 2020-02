Police Magistrate Pita Soakimi has died aged 73 in Pagopago, Samoa.

His body was flown to Tonga on Monday before his burial ceremony yesterday at the Catholic cemetery in Lapaha, a relative told Kaniva news.

Soakimi was widely known to Pacific media when he presided over the murder case of New Zealand Police officer Kali Fungavaka in 2012, when the case was first brought up with the Magistrate court.

He is survived by his wife and five children.