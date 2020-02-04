Nine people have been arrested as part of an ongoing police operation targeting drug suppliers and dealers.

Police busted six different locations last week and seized 3.79 grams of methamphetamine and 144.05 grams of cannabis.

On Wednesday 29 January 2020 police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from a residence in Popua and seized 0.93 grams of cannabis and drugs utensils. Police have charged the 39-year-old man with possession of illicit drugs while the 24-year-old woman has been charged with interference with police investigation.

Following this arrest on Friday 31 January the Taskforce arrested a 46-year-old man from a bush allotment at Fatai with 0.32 grams of methamphetamine and 128.69 grams of Cannabis.

On Saturday 1 February the Drug Taskforce arrested two men, a 29-year-old man from Tu’atakilangi and a 30-year-old man from Ha’ateiho from a residence at Tu’atakilangi with 15 packs of cannabis (13.99 grams).

This was followed by the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Haveluloto with seven packs of methamphetamine (2.72 grams) and cash.

Police yesterday Monday 03 February arrested three men from two different vehicles and seized 0.75 grams of methamphetamine and 0.43 grams of cannabis with drug utensils.

All nine accused have been charged accordingly and are in police custody to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said police were committed to disrupting and detecting the supply of drugs and holding those responsible to account.

He encouraged anyone who might have any information relating to drug-related offending to contact police.