From the Editor:

Kaniva Tonga news apologises unreservedly to former ‘Ikale Tahi player and Free Wesleyan Church minister Rev. Tevita Latailakepa, his family, kāinga and friends following the incorrect report this morning on our news website that he had died.

As Editor I take responsibility for the mistake, which should never have occurred.

I have tried personally to speak to Sela Latailakepa, the wife of Tevita but have not been able to reach her.

I understand the family are by Rev. Latailakepa’s bedside and I have apologised for adding to their grief.

Early this morning we noticed reports by some ex-high school classmates of Tevita at Tupou College and Free Wesleyan Church ministers that Tevita has died.

Our normal procedure in such circumstances is to seek confirmation from the immediate family or those who are very closed with the person in question.

Unfortunately, our sources got it wrong too.

We are currently looking into what checks were made regarding the sources we based our story on, with a view to ensuring procedures are reviewed to ensure that there is no repeat of this type of error in the future.