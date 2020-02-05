As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reaches 490, the Tongan government has imposed a range of travel restrictions and medical requirements .

The Ministry of Health said today all travelers entering the kingdom must complete and submit a Health Declaration Card.

All travelers originating or having transited through China must spend 14 days in self-quarantine at the last port that is free of the coronavirus and obtain a medical clearance within three days of their departure to Tonga.

Exemptions will be made for Tongan citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members.

Air crews on direct flights from mainland China who have been using personal protective equipment will also be exempt.

All international travellers will have to provide a medical clearance, as set out above, prior to being granted entry to Tonga.

If they do not, they will be refused entry or sent back to their country of origin.

All international travelers, including Tongan citizens, permanent residents and their families, who have been in China for 14 days before their arrival must report to the Ministry of Health’s Public Health Communicable Disease and Environmental Health Units on arrival.

Shipping operators and airlines are required to report the presence of any sick passengers.

The Tongan government has recommended that all travel to China be postponed unless necessary.

Evacuation

Meanwhile, Radio New Zealand has quoted Tonga’s Ministry of Internal Affairs as saying flights to bring home four Tongan sports teams from China would be confirmed soon.

It was reported on Tuesday that Pacific Islanders could be among those people being evacuated from Wuhan by Air New Zealand.

The Samoan government said 10 of its students would remain in Wuhan under the care of their universities, alongside more than 70 other Pacific students.

The Samoa Observer reported a student in Wuhan saying it seemed safer to “ride out” the virus than to leave the city.

Two people are in isolation in Fiji with what have been described as mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

The main points

As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reaches 490, the Tongan government has imposed a range if travel restrictions and medical requirements .

The Ministry of Health said this week all travelers entering the kingdom must complete and submit a Health Declaration Card.

For more information

Coronavirus epidemic “controllable and curable,” Chinese embassy tells Tongans