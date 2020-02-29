A young Tongatapu girl drowned in the swimming pool at Touliki this morning.



Police rescue team was called shortly after the girl went missing in the pool area.

Her body was pulled from the water after 2pm.



Local reports said attempts to revive the girl at the scene failed.

It is understood the girl was with members of a sport team from Lavengamālie College.

No further details available.

The death came after authorities temporarily closed down the pool in 2013 after the body of a 41 year old father was recovered after he was swimming there with his children.

