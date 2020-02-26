Another traveler has been refused entry to Tonga in the fourth week of travel restrictions introduced by the Government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In response to a question from Kaniva News this morning regarding the traveler, the Minster of Health said she “was informed that traveller had past travel history to Hong Kong and within the past 14days-Tonga Travel Advisory Num 3: still stands…”

It is understood the passenger arrived in Tonga last night on Air New Zealand flight number 974. They failed to show a health declaration card to health authorities at the airport.

“The passenger originated from Belgium transiting through Hong Kong to NZ and from there to Tonga with no self-quarantine taken as clearly stated in the Advisory, or provision of any medical clearance,” Dr ‘Ofa Sanft Tukia from Vaiola hospital told Kaniva news.

On February 2 “His Majesty’s Government has issued a travel advisory requiring the need for self-quarantine for all foreign travellers originating from or transiting through China and may be denied entry into Tonga, with the exception of Tongans. The Tongan nationals who qualify under this will need to undergo quarantine with the Ministry of Health.”

New Zealand will block travellers who have been through mainland China in a bid to stop the deadly coronavirus reaching our shores, NZHerald reported.

“It is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through, mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from the disease.”

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have reported that 406 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, a drop on Monday’s 508, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 78,064, and 2,715 dead, the Guardian reported.

Of the 406, 401 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. The previous day saw 499.

52 people died from Covid-19 in Hubei province on Tuesday, fewer than the 68 reported on Monday.

There was one new confirmed case in the province of Shandong, two in Sichuan, one in Heibei, as well as four new confirmed cases in Hong Kong and one in Taiwan, according to Tencent.





