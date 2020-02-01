The man who married Princess Pilolevu Tuita’s eldest daughter has been accused of dealing illicit drugs, according to reports.

‘Epeli Taione, 40, was reportedly arrested after police executed a search warrant and took several people into custody in Tongatapu last week, reports said.

The former ‘Ikale Tahi player and former chair of the national rugby union board, was held in custody and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

The revelation came after Police released a statement on Tuesday saying they arrested four men on Saturday, January 25, with illicit drugs from a mechanic’s workshop at Umusī.

Police said this was part of an “ongoing drugs operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.”

Police seized two packs of cocaine weighing 1.04 grams, 1.43 grams of cannabis, two live .22 bullets and over TOP$5000 in cash.

The four arrested included a 40-year-old man from Kolomotu’a, 40-year-old man from Kolofo’ou, 49-year-old man from Fangaloto and 41-year-old man from Vainī.

Police did not formally iidentify Taione as one of those arrested, but his arrest has been widely reported on social media since Monday.

Kakalu ‘O Tonga newspaper reported in its Thursday editions that Taione and his lawyer unsuccessully applied to bail him out after the arrest.

‘Epeli is the husband of Hon Lupepau’u Taione. She is a niece of King Tupou VI.

The revelation came after Sione Filipe Jr was expected to appear in court next week. Filipe married Princess Pilolevu and Lord Tuita’s second youngest daughter, Hon. Frederica Fatafehi ‘O Lapaha, who is another niece of king Tupou VI.

As Kaniva News reported last week, Filipe, 34, faces counts of illicit drug importation, possession of firearms and ammunition without a license and making a false declaration on arrival card.

Filipe was charged after Quarantine Officers at Fua’amotu International Airport intercepted 242.22 grams of cannabis seeds and an execution of a search warrant at his residence in Tofoa.

