Two Tongan men were expected to appear at the Manukau District Court today to enter pleas for the alleged shooting of a Tongan woman at a house on Dawson Rd, in Clover Park, Ōtara, in July last year.

The woman received gunshot wounds before she was hospitalised.

Her husband talked to Kaniva news this evening and said he wanted more publicity of the case.

He said he had read Kaniva’s reports of the shooting death of a Tongan mother in Favona last month and wanted his wife’s case to be given the same coverage.

He said he wanted it to be a learning experience for the community.

The husband claimed the two men aged in their late 20s were responsible to two shots being fired which injured his wife before they got back into their car and drove off.

He said he wrote down the registration plate’s number of their car and reported it to Police.

At the time police said reports of a person being taken into custody near the southern motorway on-ramp, near Manukau, were related to the incident and they were speaking to a number of people in relation to the shooting.

A neighbour told Stuff at the time a large Tongan family with children lived at the house.

It has been a month now, after Tongan mother and grandmother Meliame Fisi’ihoi was killed in her home, her killer remains at large.

The 57-year-old was gunned down at her house in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15.

Authorities were called to the house on Calthorp Close, Favona, after reports of a gunshot.