Firefighters were called early this morning to house fire at Leimātu’a but the building was engulfed when they arrived.

Neiafu town officer, Vāvā Lapota said the house was abandoned.

He said the fire has destroyed the house.

Lapota said a couple occupied the house but they left two weeks ago.

No one was hurt.

This was the second house fire in Vava’u for this year.