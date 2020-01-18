US citizen arrested while picking up parcel of illicit drugs from Vava‘u Post Shop; two others arrested in separate incidents

An 66-year-old man with United States citizenship attempted to pick up a parcel with illicit drug from Neiafu Post Shop, police said.

Police seized the parcel and found 18.05 grams of cannabis oil in it.

A search warrant of the suspect’s residence at Tapana island resulted in seizure of 0.28 grams of cannabis.

On Tuesday 14 January police arrested a 64-year-old man from Leimātu’a and seized 1,430 of illegally imported ammunition.

A 59-year-old man from Ha’ateiho was also arrested on the same day from one of the bonded warehouse in Nuku’alofa with three firearms, a .22 long rifle and two shotguns.

All three accused have been charged accordingly and to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says that Police are committed to disrupt and detect the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

“Police, Partner Agencies and Community together will win this war against drugs and safeguard our children and the future of Tonga from its ill effects. We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related offending to contact 22782.”