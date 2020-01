Fifita Ponifasio Tau, 27, is suspected of starting the fire that killed a Tongan grandmother in San Mateo, US.

He is scheduled for a March 27 preliminiary hearing, East Palo Alto media reported.

Authorities said Tau thought it was the residence of rival West Side Tonga Gang members.

He is charged with arson and murder in the 19 Feb 2019 death of Susana Tonga, at her South Humboldt Street home.