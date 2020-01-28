Four people have been arrested in Tongatapu following drug busts in Matangiake and Tokomololo on Sunday 26.

A 50-year-old man and another who is 58-year-old, both from Navutoka and a 21-year-old woman from Talafo’ou were arrested from a bush allotment in Matangiake

Police seized 26 packs of methamphetamine (7.94 grams), and 1 pack of cannabis (2.46 grams) while arresting them.

Following this arrest the Taskforce also arrested a 50-year-old Fangaloto man from a residence at Tokomololo with 14 packs of methamphetamine (11.09 grams), 5 packs of cannabis (2.46 grams), and over $400 pa’anga cash.

All accused are in police custody and to be charged accordingly with possession of illicit drugs.

“This is a significant result as part of the main objective of police operation is to help the community feel safe, and we are hopeful the operation will have a positive effect in reducing drug related harm in the community,” said A/Deputy Commissioner Vailea.

“The impact of any ongoing supply of illicit drugs on a community results in huge social harm, negative health implications and financial harms, particularly drug users and their families.