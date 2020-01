A Tongan worker has died in New Zealand.

Fungalei Uailangilala passed away last night, Monday 27.

He was employed by Silverfern Meatworks in Dargaville.

The cause of his death is currently being determined by post-mortem.

The next of kin has been advised and they’ve asked for privacy at this time so that they can let their extended family know, Tonga’s RSE liason officer in New Zealand Sefita Haouli told Kaniva News.