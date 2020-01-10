A Tongan couple whose daughter is joining the US military mission in Iraq said they struggled every day with the feeling that someone would knock on their door to say something bad had happened to their daughter.

Mr Tēvita Kaufusi and Mrs Talahiva Fūnaki’s youngest daughter, Jessica Fūnaki, was deployed to Iraq in August 2019 and was expected to return home in Oakland, California in May this year.

She was in the US Engineer Combat Battallion stationed on a United Nations mission in Bagdad, Tevita told Kaniva news from California.

He described the location where Jessica was working as surrounding the US embassy which was last month attacked by a crowd angered by US air strikes targeting an Iran-backed militia.

Tēvita said their family and relatives began to worry when they heard about the attacks because they knew Jessica was in that location.

The Fūnaki couple and their nine children moved to California from Tonga in January 2015.

As a former member of His Majesty’s Armed Forces in Tonga, Tēvita said he thought his military career had inspired his daughter.

Jessica Fūnaki. Photo/Supplied

He said they talked with Jessica from time to time and he has asked the relatives to pray for her.

“We are extremely anxious and living in fear. Every day we were of a view that a soldier would knock on our door to inform us of a bad news,” he said in Tongan.

He said a series of attacks had been launched by Iranian activists against US military campsites including Jessica’s before the US murdered Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

The US murdered Iran’s most powerful military commander by firing rockets from a US drone as he left Baghdad airport in an armoured convoy.

Following the assassination of Soleimani, there have been fears of imminent war between Iran and the United States.

Jessica Fūnaki, second from right. Photo/Supplied

In retaliation, Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting United States troops. No casualties were reported and US described the damages as minimal.

“The missiles targeted the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar Province and a facility near Erbil’s airport in northern Iraq early on Wednesday morning,” Aljazeera reported.

Following the missiles attacks analysts said Tehran did not want to provoke an actual war with the US, despite it calls for vengeance.

Yesterday President Trump said Iran appeared “to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

He also had “previously offered to hold talks with Iran without preconditions – and to meet President Hassan Rouhani.”

In September, Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran would never engage in bilateral talks, saying it was part of America’s policy “to put pressure on Iran”.

In a letter to the UN, the US justified the killing of “Soleimani as an act of self-defence.”