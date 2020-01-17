FAVONA,NZ: Counties Manukau Police have named the victim of an apparent shooting incident at Favona as 57-year-old Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Mrs Fisi’ihoi was located deceased at a property on Calthorp Close in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said they have since completed a thorough scene examination at the address.

A post-mortem examination has also been completed.

The victim’s identity was released after police launched a homicide investigation following a report of a person hearing what they believed was a gunshot noise near the address.

Earlier on police said it’s too early to speculate whether this incident is linked to another shooting on the same street last month on December 4, where a man was left critically injured.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said there was no doubt that the incident is of concern to residents in Favona and wider community.

“In recent days our Communities staff have been speaking with key partners in the community to address any concerns they may have.

“Our team of detectives are continuing their work and will be following a number of lines of enquiry in the coming days.

“At this stage of our enquiry we are still unable to speculate whether an earlier incident on Calthorp Close is connected to this investigation or not.”

A friend of the deceased told Kaniva news Ms Fisi’ihoi and her family lived in Gisborne before they moved to south Auckland.

Fine Lātū, who was shocked by the news, said Fisi’ihoi was a person of good character and loving others.

She said Fisi’ihoi helped Tongans who came to the New Zealand to find them jobs.