Owners of small fishing boats have been warned not to put to sea in the Niuas coastal waters because of heavy damaging swells.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for Tonga and there will be poor visibility due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A gale alert remains in force for the Niuas.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remain in force for the Niuas land areas.

At 4pm this afternoon tropical depression 04f was located 1135km west northwest of Niuafo’ou, 1335km west northwest of Niuatoputapu, 1450km west northwest of Neiafu, Vava’u, 1485km northwest of Pangai, Ha’apai, 1515km northwest of Nuku’alofa and 1555km northwest of ‘Eua.

The depression is moving east at 12 knots (24km/hr). The maximum winds near its centre are about 25-30 knots (50-60km/hr). By 1pm tomorrow the depression is expected to lie about 630km west northwest of Niuafo’ou at 1pm tomorrow.

For the Niua, winds are expected to strengthen by tomorrow morning then gradually increase to gale force winds 35-45 knots (70-90km/hr) by tomorrow night.

There is a possibility of flash flooding in low lying areas.

For Ha’apai and Vava’u winds will be light to moderate, rising to 20-25 knots at times tomorrow afternoon. There will be cloudy periods with occasional showers.

Seas will be moderate to rough sea.

For Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Tele-ki-tonga and Tele-ki-tokelau winds will be light to moderate, rising to 20 knot.

There will be moderate easterly swell of up to two meters.

