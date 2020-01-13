Papua New Guinea’s governor General Sir Bob Dadae, 58, has married his Tongan fiancée Emeline Tufi Folau in Port Moresby in a private ceremony on Saturday.

It was attended by dignitaries, state officials and the couple’s families and friends.

EMTV Online uploaded a video of the wedding to Youtube which showed Folau was escorted inside a church to the sanctuary by her mother and another woman, whom EMTV described as the maid of honour.

PNG media have reported the governor’s acting secretary Bill Toraso as saying “Sir Bob had completed all customary and church (Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG) obligations in honour of the late Lady Hannah Dadae and was given clearance by the church to re-marry.”

“ I, on behalf of the Office of the Governor-General, express my congratulations and warm wishes to Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae on this joyous occasion as he embarks on this new chapter in his life,” Toraso said.

The governor general lost his former wife last year after Lady Hannah suffered a short illness. She was survived by the governor and their children, reports said.

Sir Bob Dadae is the tenth Governor-General of Papua New Guinea.