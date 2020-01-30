Miss Thorhilda Abbott-Watt OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga as they reopen their resident High Commission in Nukuʻalofa.

She will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Ms Melanie Hopkins, who will remain British High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji, a statement said today.

Miss Abbott-Watt will take up her appointment during February 2020.

As Kaniva news reported last year, the British announced its embassy in Nuku’alofa has reopened, nearly 13 years after it was closed down in 2006.

Mr Robin Ord-Smith MVO has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga, a statement said.

Tonga’s diplomatic relationship with Britain could be traced back to 1880 after the Treaty of Friendship between Great Britain and Tonga was signed in 1879.