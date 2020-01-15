Photos circulated on social media appeared to show the MV Onemato’s loading ramp open and hanging in the sea near the Nafanua wharf at ‘Eua.

The details of the incident are still unknown.

However, comments on Facebook said the ramp accidentally fell open just before the ferry was about to drop anchor on Tuesday.

A source familiar with ferries and how they docked said the incident happened because the crew sometime open the ramp while the ferry is sailing close to the wharf and do not wait until it has arrived at the wharf’s ramping area.

He said this was to avoid the ferry having to manouvre around at the wharf if the ramp dropped too long or too short at the boat ramp.

The source told Kaniva news the ferry might have had electrical problems, but that the ramp should still have been locked

He said it appeared the ramp did not have safety cables.

It is understood the ferry had just returned from Fiji after maintenance.

In September last year, the ferry was taken out of service because of technical faults.

At the time the TBC quoted ‘Eua Government Representative as saying he was concerned about the financial management of the ‘Eua Sea Transportation Council because more than TP$100,000 had been spent on the MV ‘Onemato while it was in Fiji.

The TBC did not report any details of his concern.

The ‘Eua Sea Transportation Council could not be reached for comment.

In February last year MV ‘Onemato’s captain denied reports that the vessel had gone aground at Nafanua harbour.

‘Eua government representative Sūnia Havea made the claim to TBC based on what two passengers told him.