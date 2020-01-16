The president of Tonga’s Law Society Loupua Kiola Kulī has been appointed senior magistrate of Tonga’s lower courts.

The appointment came as the Ministry of Justice moved to recruit more judges to help manage the lower courts increasing workload, Talaki Online reported.

As Kaniva news reported recently, court cases process had been repeatedly delayed and the Office of the Attorney General were overloaded and understaffed, Lawyer William Clive Edwards Snr had claimed during a televised radio programme late last year.

Tonga’s Magistrate Courts experienced a shortage of magistrates with their number dropping to four in 2010.

The number had been increased recently.

Kulī is the third female Tongan magistrate after ‘Elisapeta Langi and Vūsenga Helu.

Kulī was presented with a gold medal at the USP as part of her award with his LLB qualification from Vanuatu in 2010. In 2016 she was graduated with a Master Of Laws from USP.

She is the daughter of Mafi Kiola of Houma, Tongatapu, and Sūlia Kiola of Ha’afeva, Ha’apai.

Kulī is married to Ma’afu Kulī of Lapaha and they have two children.