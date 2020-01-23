The jury for Lord Tu’ivakanoo’s upcoming trial has been confirmed but the number of jurors selected has yet to be released.

Local media reports said it will be held before Lord Chief Justice Whitten for six-weeks.

The king’s Noble MP had been accused of committing passport offences, money laundering and bribery.

The former Speaker and Prime Minister has been charged with 10 counts, including making a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport, perjury, acceptance of bribes and money laundering.

The case has been repeatedly postponed since Tu’ivakano’s arrest in March 2018.