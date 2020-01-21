A vandal defaced the house at south Auckland where the body of Meliame Fisi’ihoi was found dead last Wednesday morning.

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with wilful damage in connection with the defacing of the property.

She is due to appear in Manukau District Court on January 24.

The house was spray-painted with the words “Aroha Black Power” in white on a black shed beside the house on Sunday.

The 57-year-old Tongan mother was shot dead at the Calthorp Close, Favona property on Wednesday in the early hours of the morning.

In December, a man was seriously injured after being shot on the same road. He was taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

Counties Manukau Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said the investigation into the death of Fisi’ihoi is ongoing and it was too early to say whether the two shootings were related.