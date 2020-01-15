The legal proceedings in the murder trial of Tausinga Taumoefolau has been postponed until 9 March as prosecutor requested more time to prepare for the trial.

Lemoto Lēmeki Manu, 33, appeared before Chief Magistrate Sālesi Mafi charged with one count of reckless driving causing death.

The prosecutor told the Magistrate they were following up Mr Manu’s mental health assessment records.

The Magistrate said Mr Manu had previous court case records.

Magistrate Mafi rejected a request by the accused to move him from Hu’atolitoli prison to Vaiola hospital psychiatric unit, Talaki online reported.

Mr Manu said he was not satisfied with how he was treated at the prison.

Mr Taumoefolau, 41, was killed when a van ploughed into his parked vehicle on Vuna Road in Nuku’alofa last month.

He reportedly parked by a roadside food stall to make a purchase when the accident happened.

His vehicle was alleged to have been struck from behind by a speeding van.

Mr Taumoefolau was the owner of Molisi Supermaket, businesses on the northern islands of Vava’u and Ha’apai, the Taimi ‘o Tonga newspaper and radio station Le’o ‘o Tonga FM, RNZ reported.