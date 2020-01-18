A friend of a Tongan man who died at the Liverpool hospital in Sydney messaged their kava friends and told them to meet at the patient’s bedside to pray and wait until he was taken off life support.

Peni Na’a said in a Facebook status that this was an opportunity the family have arranged for Sila’s friends to visit him.

Na’a told Kaniva news the deceased was working before he fell unconscious on Tuesday. He said it appeared Sila suffered a heart attack.

He said they have the fakafāmili (prayer) with Sila at 7pm last night before the ventilator was turned off.

“It’s a pity he died,” Na’a said.

Some friends who could not make it to the hospital responded to Na’a’s message and sent their love to the deceased.

“Sad news. Kiss Fineasi for me,” a responder wrote.

“I could not make it. Send my love to Fineasi,” another wrote.

The kava clubs with which Sila used to spend time were shocked by the news.

They described Sila as someone who was easy to get along with.

It is understood Sila’s body would be flown back to Tonga to his family.