Tongan police arrested four men and seized drugs and ammunition in weekend raids.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said , the Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce made the arrests on Saturday morning from a mechanic’s workshop at ‘Umusi.

Vailea said police seized two packs of cocaine weighing 1.04 grams, 1.43 grams of cannabis, two .22 bullets and over TP$5000 cash.

The four arrested include men from Kolomotu’a, Kolofo’ou, Fangaloto and Vaini.

All four were due to appear at the Magistrate Court today, January 27.

“These arrests should reassure the community that preventing illicit drugs supply is a high priority for Police,” the Assistant Deputy Commissioner said.

“We will continue to target those who supply drugs within our community, and hold them to account for their crimes.

“As always, the Police rely on members of the public to pass on any information about drug cultivation, manufacture and/or dealing.”

Vailea said anybody with information relating to drug related offending should contact police on 22782.

Last year Tongan police launched a campaign against drugs, with 250 people arrested by mid tear and more than 30kg if methamphetamines worth NZ$36 million seized.

Arrests and court appearances continued through the year, with six arrests in December at different locations in Tongatapu.

They were arrested and charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamine and cannabis, as well as the possession of drug processing utensils.

