Hundreds of mourners are expected to flock to Favona for the wake (āpō) of Meliame Fisi’ihoi who was allegedly gunned down on January 16, when she answered the door to someone knocking at 2:50am looking for her son.

The family said in a statement the 57-year-old mother’s wake tonight Friday 24 will be held at the LDS Chapel at 15 Robertson Road, Favona, at 7pm.

The family have requested the kāinga, families and friends to keep any donation for the funeral “to flowers and envelopes only.”

Her burial services will be held on Saturday 25 at 9am-10:30am beginning with a prayer service at the same address. It is expected that by 11:30am the deceased’s body will then be buried at the Manukau Memorial Grounds, Papatoetoe.

Meanwhile, the Counties Manukau Police are continuing with the homicide investigation into the death of Fisi’ihoi.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said the investigation to date has indicated there is no wider risk to the general community.

“We believe the Calthorp Close property has been specifically targeted because of people known to frequent the address.”

A team of detectives has been working on Operation Truro over the past week, alongside community-based Police staff.

Today, members of the Māngere Neighbourhood Policing Team assisted the enquiry with pamphlet drops in the area.

“We have heard from a number people in the area, but we still need any witnesses or people with information to contact us.

“There will be people in the community that know who is responsible for this violent incident and they need to do the right thing and speak up.

“I would like to acknowledge the Favona and wider Māngere communities’ for their on-going assistance in our investigation.

“There has been an increased Police presence in the area since last week and Police have been liaising with members of the community to discuss any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad at any time on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.