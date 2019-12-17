A peaceful protest against Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa yesterday in South Auckland turned violent.

While hundreds of the protesters continued to demonstrate peacefully, singing hymns and chanting slogans, a clash erupted after some of the Prime Minister’s supporters opened a gate and launched themselves at the protesters from across the road.

These were members of a security force used by the church authorities to guard the United Church of Tonga Taufa’ahau property where Hon. Tu’i’onetoa was holding a meeting with some members of the Tongan community.

Police at the scene called for backup.

Several police cars arrived and the clash was quickly brought under control.

The clash was caught on video which shows what appeared to be a woman who came to the fence of the church and began exchanging words with some of the Democratic party protesters from across the road.

Controversial figure Kelekōlio Tapueluelu, who vowed to interrupt the demonstrators, his sons and friends could be seen in the videos during the clash with the protesters.

He was also seen talking to police officers at the gate in an attempt to make sure the Prime Minster’s vehicle could not be identified by the protesters when it left the gate about 10pm.

However, when the vehicle arrived at the gate the protesters realised it was his and booed it.

The tension on both sides of the road was a mixture of joy and a sense of controlled threat.

By-standers who were taking photos appeared to be expecting something immense to happen.

At the same time, the Prime Minister was speaking to some members of the community inside the church’s hall.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa appeared emotional and tearful at times while he was talking to the audience.