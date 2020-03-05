Kaniva Tonga

Editors Picks
Celebrated sailor Peter Warner who rescued six Tongan castaway boys 50...
The Australian experienced seafarer whose name was well-known in Tonga for decades has died after his boat capsized on the Mid-North Coast. Emergency services were...
Locals butcher whale stranded in Ha’apai
Locals of Foa, Ha’apai have butchered what appears to be a sperm whale found stranded on the island’s beach. Reports said a member of the...
Community
More news from New Zealand and around the Pasific
Fair Go: Couple left thousands of dollars out of pocket after being let down...
By One News / TVNZ (Fair Go) and is republished with permission What do you do when you think you have done everything right but...
More border workers face job losses for not getting vaccinated
By Harry Lock, RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission Thirteen people working in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities are being fired for not receiving the...
Former Warrior and Kiwi Manu Vatuvei reveals he’s the sports star facing meth charges
By One News / TVNZ and is republished with permission Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league star Manu Vatuvei has outed himself as the sports...
Fiji tightens lockdown as Covid cases rise
By Lice Movono, RNZ Pacific correspondent in Suva. This story is republished with permission Fiji's government has taken the most drastic measures since Covid-19 hit the...
Man charged after police seize drugs at Fāua ferry terminal
Police have arrested a 40-year-old Popua man with illicit drugs this morning at Fāua Port. Police said they seized 198 marijuana packets, a total of...
New Fiji Covid-19 cases raise concerns amid surge in infections
By RNZ and is republished with permission Two of Fiji's latest cases of Covid-19 are being investigated by authorities to determine the source of transmission...
Police arrest two Tongatapu men with methamphetamine
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 29-year old man from Nukunuku on Tuesday 27 April 2021 with 6.84 grams of methamphetamine, 0.88...
Growing up on an island fishing nation inspired move to become MPI Honorary Fishery...
By Ministry for Primary Industries For Kepueli Hanisi, a childhood spent fishing in the waters of Tonga, to an interest in fishing in New Zealand,...
More news from Tonga and around the Pacific
Can Tu‘i‘onetoa sack convicted governor Viliami Hingano under his ‘everyone is innocent until proven...
The Ha’apai governor Viliami Manuopangai Hingano’s guilty verdict last month in the Supreme Court has put Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’ionetoa’s leadership to the test...
PM still will not confirm whether he will ask Minister Lavulavu to resign if...
Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has declined to confirm whether he would ask 'Akosita Lavulavu to resign if she is found guilty in the two...
Tongatapu bus gets stuck in the sand during picnic trip
A tour bus taking a youth group for a picnic trip during Easter Monday at one of the Hahake beaches got into trouble before...
Funeral service held for US car crash victim Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola
Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola today Friday 2 (NZ time), almost three weeks after he died in a...
Fe‘aomoengalu’s injuries still mysterious after police deny responsibility
Mystery is surrounding a Tongan man’s injuries after Police denied any responsibility supported by a Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation into the matter. Taniela Feaomoengalu,...
Deported rapist who hired taxi, buy alcohol at bars with fake money in Tongatapu...
A Tongatapu man who used counterfeit money to purchase items at businesses across the mainland was sentenced to less than two years imprisonment in...
Lodging complaints will help investigation into online schemes as victims seek refunds
While Tongans who believe they have been ripped off by recent schemes are trying to get a refund, they can lodge a complaint with...
Auckland Supreme Court rejects murder convicts Tufui and Tapaevalu’s bid for third trial
AUCKLAND, NZ The Supreme Court has dismissed the legal challenges made by convicted killers Mesui Tufui and Fisilau Tapaevalu after being found guilty of...
Our Archive
Prayer, picking berries and family support led to law degree and...
Prayer, determination and five years of picking berries led young Tongan barrister Eleanor Manu to graduate from the University of Waikato earlier this month...
‘Akilisi died a homeless man; once joked he would rather happy...
‘Akilisi Pohiva spent his life moving from house to house either owned by his sisters, brothers or his own children all through his life. When...