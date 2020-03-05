Kaniva Tonga

17.5 C
Auckland
Friday, May 7, 2021

Rugby player gets full suspended sentence for possessing meth

President Lord Fakafanua ‘relieved’ at international court dismissal decision saying preparation for October World Cup a ‘priority’

International court confirms expulsion of Tonga National Rugby League

Drink driver who killed NZ resident ‘Aisea Kaifa jailed

Sika renews call for Akosita Lavulavu to resign; accuses her of using ‘diversionary tactics’

Whale watching row shows how ‘out of touch’ Minister Lavulavu is, Critics say

Tourism Minister tells Vava’u business whale operators to either pay $3,500 licence fees or lose it despite appeal to consider border lockdown

Three men charged with murder of Tongan mother Meliame Fisi’ihoi

76yo mother’s death: jail term for disabled driver whose fake license issued ‘over the counter through his mother’

Trial of the century begins as Lavulavu couple appears in court

Car dealership owner jailed for defrauding clients of TOP$ 59,950

Minister Lavulavu criticised over tourism board reinstatement; ‘imprudent’ spending of $1.5 million budget as borders stay shut

Tongatapu woman who attacked her mother with machete wins appeal to reduce sentence

Qantas plane breakdown forces unloading of passengers at Fua’amotu airport

Gov’t should direct pay church school teachers after funding withheld due to breach of agreements, advises Catholic think tank

Serial thief of more than $20,000 worth of stolen Adiloa Store goods jailed

Editors Picks

Celebrated sailor Peter Warner who rescued six Tongan castaway boys 50...

1
The Australian experienced seafarer whose name was well-known in Tonga for decades has died after his boat capsized on the Mid-North Coast. Emergency services were...

Locals butcher whale stranded in Ha’apai

0
Locals of Foa, Ha’apai have butchered what appears to be a sperm whale found stranded on the island’s beach. Reports said a member of the...

Sēmisi Sika: Infrastructure Minister ‘Akosita Lavulavu should ‘volunteer to resign’ ahead...

Leader Sika asks Viola Ulakai ‘chance to respond’ to her PM...

‘How come the party loses election to stay in power?’ supporters’...

Gov’t stops controversial road construction works in Ha‘apai citing ‘needs to...

Trustworthiness and discipline essential attributes of good accountants says PM as...

Kaniva News’ response to statement by Prime Minister’s Office 

Judge blames Noble for confusion over rental agreement, but still orders...

Analysis: Did  feelings of betrayal leave Hon.  Fā’otusia feeling so sick...

Community

More news from New Zealand and around the Pasific

Fair Go: Couple left thousands of dollars out of pocket after being let down...

0
By One News / TVNZ (Fair Go) and is republished with permission What do you do when you think you have done everything right but...

More border workers face job losses for not getting vaccinated

0
By Harry Lock, RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission Thirteen people working in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities are being fired for not receiving the...

Former Warrior and Kiwi Manu Vatuvei reveals he’s the sports star facing meth charges

0
By One News / TVNZ and is republished with permission Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league star Manu Vatuvei has outed himself as the sports...

Fiji tightens lockdown as Covid cases rise

0
By Lice Movono, RNZ Pacific correspondent in Suva. This story is republished with permission Fiji's government has taken the most drastic measures since Covid-19 hit the...

Man charged after police seize drugs at Fāua ferry terminal  

0
Police have arrested a 40-year-old Popua man with illicit drugs this morning at Fāua Port. Police said they seized 198 marijuana packets, a total of...

New Fiji Covid-19 cases raise concerns amid surge in infections

0
By RNZ and is republished with permission Two of Fiji's latest cases of Covid-19 are being investigated by authorities to determine the source of transmission...

Police arrest two Tongatapu men with methamphetamine

0
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 29-year old man from Nukunuku on Tuesday 27 April 2021 with 6.84 grams of methamphetamine, 0.88...

Growing up on an island fishing nation inspired move to become MPI Honorary Fishery...

0
By Ministry for Primary Industries  For Kepueli Hanisi, a childhood spent fishing in the waters of Tonga, to an interest in fishing in New Zealand,...

More news from Tonga and around the Pacific

Can Tu‘i‘onetoa sack convicted governor Viliami Hingano under his ‘everyone is innocent until proven...

0
The Ha’apai governor Viliami Manuopangai Hingano’s guilty verdict last month in the Supreme Court has put Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’ionetoa’s leadership to the test...

PM still will not confirm whether he will ask Minister Lavulavu to resign if...

0
Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has declined to confirm whether he would ask 'Akosita Lavulavu to resign if she is found guilty in the two...

Tongatapu bus gets stuck in the sand during picnic trip

0
A tour bus taking a youth group for a picnic trip during Easter Monday at one of the Hahake beaches got into trouble before...

Funeral service held for US car crash victim Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola

0
Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Samuela Malu’amaka Tupola today Friday 2 (NZ time), almost three weeks after he died in a...

Fe‘aomoengalu’s injuries still mysterious after police deny responsibility  

0
Mystery is surrounding a Tongan man’s injuries after Police denied any responsibility supported by a Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation into the matter. Taniela Feaomoengalu,...

Deported rapist who hired taxi, buy alcohol at bars with fake money in Tongatapu...

1
A Tongatapu man who used counterfeit money to purchase items at businesses across the mainland was sentenced to less than two years imprisonment in...

Lodging complaints will help investigation into online schemes as victims seek refunds

0
While Tongans who believe they have been ripped off by recent schemes are trying to get a refund, they can lodge a complaint with...

Auckland Supreme Court rejects murder convicts Tufui and Tapaevalu’s bid for third trial

0
AUCKLAND, NZ  The Supreme Court has dismissed the legal challenges made by convicted killers Mesui Tufui and Fisilau Tapaevalu after being found guilty of...

Our Archive

Prayer, picking berries and family support led to law degree and...

1
Prayer, determination and five years of picking berries led young Tongan barrister Eleanor Manu to graduate from the University of Waikato earlier this month...

Student who thought she was no good at accountancy celebrates outstanding...

Songs reveal the tragedy of the policeman and the princess 

Talo Fifita: Mineva Reef hero dies

Tongan scholar exposes youth suicide rate, says more research needed to...

‘Akilisi died a homeless man; once joked he would rather happy...

0
‘Akilisi Pohiva spent his life moving from house to house either owned by his sisters, brothers or his own children all through his life. When...

Desire for love forces a great punake to start composing in...

Queen Sālote to be honoured for song writing achievements at Pacific...

‘Counting two as one’ – PM Tu‘i‘onetoa promises equal treatment for...

Assault on growers’ co-operative by dictatorial British consul gave King Tupou...

Kaniva Tonga
Contact us: kanivatonganz@gmail.com
© Kaniva Tonga 2020. All Rights Reserved